With Challenges Come Blessings: Our Lady of Fatima answers challenges in Guatemala

The Fatima GMC, through the generous and continuous support of our parishioners, is continuously researching the needs and challenges our brothers and sisters face in the highlands of Guatemala. The mem- bers of the GMC are dedicated to visiting the area to nurture relation- ships and research needs throughout the area. All committee members who choose to travel to Guatemala do so at their own expense.
In 2017, Fatima’s GMC raised more than $42,000 through weekly and monthly parishioner donations and fundraisers. All of the money donated to the GMC Mission is uti- lized for the missionary work.
Our projects change to meet the most critical needs at the time. Currently, Our Lady of Fatima is supporting:
Instituto Indigena Nuestra Seno- ra del Socorro — a boarding school in San Andres Sememtabaj. These young women are educated at senior high school level, with vocational training focusing on teaching, hospitality and religious life. Sister Blanco del Carmen is a graduate of the school and is now a teacher, giving back and helping young women find their way. The school is run by the Bethlemite Sisters. The GMC and directors at the institute are discussing adding English classes to the curriculum. Challenges to overcome are finding quality instructors and funding. We believe this would be of significant value.
San Jose Seminario Minor — a prep school located in Solola. The building the minor seminary occupies is quite old and in desperate need of updating. The GMC has provided funding for new study cubicles, flooring and lighting. There is a great deal more renovation to do, and we hope to report more progress in the coming year. The seminarians have taken on cooking their own meals and doing their own laundry to save expenses. They have a wonderful musical group. If you visit, you will surely be honored with a performance.
Caminos del Esperanza (Paths of Hope) — a special needs school in Panajachel. The committee feels blessed to have found this amazing school. The goal of this school is to educate children (ages 4-18) to allow them to be assimilated into regular schools and jobs. The directors of Paths of Hope meet with business owners, educational administrators and students to educate them on how to make these special needs students a part of the community for the benefit of all. The GMC also supplied stable shelving for classrooms, as large bookcases were not attached to the floor or the walls and were a safety hazard. (While I was visiting, a huge bookcase fell over. Thankfully, no one was hit by it!) The GMC is studying the feasibility of providing transportation to the school. The students come from many remote areas and a mother may have to walk, take a bus and then use a tuk tuk, along with their other children, to get to the school. This is not only expensive but time-consuming (2-4 hours each way for some), often taking the entire day and all their money. These parents sacrifice a great deal for the education of their special needs children, and we are prayerfully seeking a way we can help.
Maria del Carmen Preschool — through donations to the preschool at its establishment and the hard work of the parents in the community, the school is running smoothly. The GMC will consider any new requests from them should needs arise.
Our Lady of the Highway Preschool — Sister Gloria Arteaga is the new coordinator of the preschool in Novillero. The GMC provides breakfast for preschoolers and school supplies as needed. Transportation (often on foot) is difficult here and mothers tend to spend the day while the children are in preschool. This is very difficult for the mothers, as they are not able to do their customary work. The GMC is exploring ways we can make this time productive for the mothers while they wait for their children.
The GMC of Fatima Parish continues to seek God’s guidance for future ways in which to answer the needs and concerns of our brothers and sisters in Guatemala.
The committee continually thanks God for all who allow us, through their time, talents and treasure, to continue our mission. Without your help, we would not be able to continue our work.
May God continue to bless you and guide us in our mission.