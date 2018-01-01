Wholehearted19

The snow didn’t keep nearly 350 Inland Northwest women from making their way to the second annual Wholehearted Catholic Women’s Gathering in February. Although it was a cold day, St. Thomas More Parish, the host for the event, was filled with the warmth of God’s love for His daughters who came to listen to author Mary Lenaburg share her gift of stories and worship leader Danielle Noonan to share her gift of music. A small band of sisters in Christ — Rosemary Harris, Alisa Kostecka and Michelle Oresky — co-directed the events of the day. They organized a day for women to come together to grow in friendship, encouragement and encounter.
The stage was set and the swag bags set out, each featuring original artwork by C-Street Studios with the year’s theme, Little Girl ... Arise! The theme was introduced by Lenaburg, who authored a new book, “Be Brave in the Scared: How I Learned to Trust God During the Most Difficult Days of My Life.” In it she writes about how God’s redeeming love never fails and that He is there to help us through all of the challenges we encounter. Lenaburg has a local connection as the youth group leader for Oresky, now co-director and Director of Family Ministry, Discipleship Formation and Youth Ministry at St. Peter Parish. Lenaburg kept the audience of women laughing and crying as she shared her story with warm humor. Her story challenged all present to ARISE!
Bishop Thomas Daly, Bishop Emeritus William Skylstad, and several priests of the diocese, came to support the women and celebrate the sacraments with them. The highlight of the day was mid-day adoration along with con- fessions. Women who came were connected with options available to feed their faith and had the opportunity to shop at the Wholehearted Marketplace. Father Daniel Barnett, Jeremy Cassidy, the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia and Noonan facilitated several different workshops from which attendees could choose. As the gathering came to a close, all present celebrated Mass with Bishop Daly. The women left the event ready to ARISE from their former way to new and abundant life in Christ, a life that all are invited to.