‘We’ll Sing Hurrah, Hurrah for Marycliff!’

Though the beloved diocesan girls’ school closed its doors for the last time in 1979, Marycliff’s alumnae express a fierce loyalty to the mission and ideals of their school.
A recent tour of the campus during the 1969 class reunion revealed the familiar exhortation at the school’s entrance: “Goodness, knowledge and discipline, teach me, O Lord.” This call to authenticity from Psalm 119 met us each morning as we arrived for classes.
Many in our class are convinced that the hill going up to the school has been shortened and even flattened a bit. This was a long and steep hill 50 years ago; it is now a short walkway with a slight incline.
Marycliff – the touchstone of Marycliff – is woven into the memories and hearts of hundreds, if not thousands, of women.
The bishop and diocesan leaders who, by necessity, sold the school in the early 1980s, were farsighted in creating an endowment.
The Marycliff Endowment’s value is roughly $1.5 million. Bishop Thomas Daly oversees this fund, which supports Catholic education in the Diocese of Spokane. This endowment will remain in perpetuity, benefitting students for generations. If you would like to make a tax deductible gift to the Marycliff Endowment, we would be so grateful. You would be strengthening the Catholic school system in our diocese. All gifts of any size are important. Your gift is important.
Please make checks payable to the Catholic Foundation and send to PO Box 1484, Spokane, WA 99210-1484. Questions? Contact Sr. Mary Tracy at metracy@dioceseofspokane.org or call: 509-358-7334.