Walk for Life Northwest

The annual Mass and Walk for Life NW oc- curred on Jan. 12 in downtown Spokane. The Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes was full of young and old alike. Bishop Thomas Daly and several priests from around the diocese celebrated the Mass. After the Mass, most of the crowd made their way across downtown for a rally in Riverfront Park. Joanna Hyatt, from Live Action, a pro-life organization, spoke and then the walk began. Snaking through downtown, the walkers passed by Riverpark Square before returning to the park.