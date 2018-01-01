Vianney: Live Play Comes to the Cathedral May 15

Vianney, the inspiring live production performed by Leonardo Defilippis of Saint Luke Productions, will be presented at Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes on Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. in the lower-level auditorium. Experience the gripping story of St. John Vianney, the humble priest who battled the devil to save souls. Filled with all of the elements of professional theater, the production runs 90 minutes and is suitable for ages 9 and up. Admission will be a free-will offering. Seating is limited and must be reserved online via SpokaneCathedral.com. For additional information, contact Sister Paschalina Marie at 509.358.4290 or www.spokanecathedral.com. Watch the trailer at www.VianneyDrama.com.