Transfer of the Liturgical Celebration of the Dedication of the Cathedral

On the Transfer of the Date of the Liturgical Celebration of the Dedication of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes
According to the General Calendar of the Roman Catholic Church, the memorial of Our Lady of the Rosary falls annually on October 7th. However, in our particular calendar for the local church in Eastern Washington, the liturgical celebration of the Dedication of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes supersedes this Marian memorial. Given the prominence of Marian devotion and the special relationship Our Lady has with our diocese, especially under the title of the Immaculate Conception, I wish to adjust our particular calendar so that the faithful may celebrate both Our Lady of the Rosary and the Dedication of the Cathedral.
Therefore, I decree that the liturgical celebration of the Dedication of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes shall be transferred from October 7th to October 8th. In accord with liturgical law, the Dedication of the Cathedral shall be celebrated with the rank of a solemnity at the cathedral and with the rank of a feast at all other locations within the diocese on October 8th. The Diocese of Spokane shall observe October 7th as the obligatory memorial of Our Lady of the Rosary as it is listed in the General Calendar.
These changes to the particular calendar of the Diocese of Spokane shall come into effect over October 7and 8, 2020 and remain in effect for all subsequent years.
Given at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes on the fifth day of October in the year of our Lord 2020.