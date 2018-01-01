The New Face of Addiction

We live in a society where it is nearly impossible to protect our children from the multi-billion dollar industry pornography has become. Organizations like Fight the New Drug have joined states and local jurisdictions in declaring pornography a national public health crisis. The growing awareness about the damaging effects of pornography is reaching a new level of concern not only for parents and friends, but also in the medical community.
The local chapter of the Catholic Medical Association, in partnership with Gonzaga University, is hosting a daylong conference on the reality that pornography has become “the new drug” that is wreaking havoc in our culture. The conference is Saturday, Feb. 23, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., at the Hemmingson Center at Gonzaga University.
The Conference on Pornography: The New Drug, brings national speakers, including some of the leading experts in the neurological, sociological and relational impacts of habitual, addictive pornography use. Other speakers will focus on the real impact that pornography has in driving demand for human trafficking and other societal fallouts of our economy’s massive pornography industry.
The National Center on Sexual Exploitation reports that 64% of young people ages 13-24 seek out pornography on at least a weekly basis. This number is consistent regardless of whether or not those surveyed attend religious services. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) recognizes pornography viewing as a growing problem. In 2015, they released the pastoral letter, Create in Me a Clean Heart: A Pastoral Response to Pornography Use, which addressed the issue.
With the Conference on Pornography: The New Drug, there is an opportunity to raise awareness to college students, medical professionals, and those engaged in parish and school ministry, as to the far-reaching, negative effects of pornography.