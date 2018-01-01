Jesous Ahotonhia
Jesous ahatonhia!
Jesous ahatonhia. Jesus is Born.
"The star will bring you here to Me."
For Jesu told the chieftains three:
"Shall lead us where it may."
"So fair a sign," the chieftains said,
A star as bright as day;
Three chieftains saw before Noël
Jesous ahatonhia!
esous ahatonhia. Jesus is Born.
How Mary Maid bore Jesus King.
But hear ye all what angels sing:
For Jesus Christ has come
Let no man heed the devil more,
The devil's rule is done;
Let Christian men take heart today
Jesous Ahotonhia (Jesus Is Born), also known as "The Huron Carol," is the oldest North American Christ-mas carol. It was written in 1643 in the Huron language by St. Jean de Brébeuf, a Jesuit missionary, one of The North American martyrs and patron saint of Canada. Translated into English by Father H. Kierans.
Listen to the Huron Carol: