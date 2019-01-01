The Catholic Difference: Icons on Ammo Boxes

Icons written on wood using various types of paint are nothing new, of course; many of the greatest icons in the history of Christian art were written that way. Oleksandr Klymenko’s brilliant idea was to use a different kind of wood: not a polished and treated panel, but the rough-hewn tops or bottoms of the boxes in which bullets, grenades and artillery shells were once stored. The icons he and Sofia Atlantova wrote, and which were displayed in Philadelphia, included wood from ammo boxes dating back to Soviet times. But they also included newer wood panels recycled from the battlefront of eastern Ukraine, where a Russian-led and Russian-financed war has been underway since 2014, taking over 10,000 lives, ruining the local economy, and displacing hundreds of thousands of people.
"Icons are thus an invitation to leave the death-dealing
world and enter the world of resurrected life, the world
of divine life — and to do so through the medium of an ammunition
box drives the point home in an especially powerful way."
More about this remarkable mission, and the icons that support it, can be found at WWW.MEDBAT.ORG.UA/EN/BUY-ICON-SAVE-A-LIFE.