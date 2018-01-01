Tenebrae Returns to St. Peter Parish

St. Peter Parish in Spokane revived the tradition of celebrating Tenebræ on the Wednesday of Holy Week, April 17. “The Office of Tenebræ has been celebrated during Holy Week in the Catholic Church since the eighth century,” according to the description offered by the parish music director. “Tenebræ is the Latin word for ‘shadow’ and ‘darkness’. Its simple but dramatic ceremonial draws the faithful into the darkness of the Passion of Our Lord, preparing them for the light of the Resurrection.” The Tenebræ service drew from the Liturgy of the Hours and was accompanied by the slow extinguishing of candles in the church until only one candle, symbolically representing Christ, remained. Near the end of the service, the Christ candle was removed from the sanctuary of the church. The candle’s departure represents Jesus’ death on the cross. Immediately, a noise rose first from the altar area, then from the pews as the minister and the congregation began lightly drumming the pews, signifying the whole world reverberating with the tremendous action on the cross. The noise faded as the Christ candle returned, marking the Resurrection.