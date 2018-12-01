Supporting the Mission

by Donna Connell

What can we do to enable and encourage natives of Guatemala to live healthy, fulfilled and spiritual lives in their communities in the Guatemala Highlands? St. Joseph Parish, Colbert has found that supporting our diocesan missionary efforts in Guatemala is one answer: helping those in most need.



Pictured are parishioners from St. Joseph Parish, Colbert as they prepared and sorted thousands of books for their semi-annual used book sale. The latest sale netted more than $1,000, which was donated to the Guatemala Mission. This supplements the funds collected in their stewardship envelopes, designated for the mission.

In addition, Patt Perlman, member of the church’s Social Justice Committee, reported that they recently held their annual “Guatemala Sunday," which included a short talk about the mission, then distribution of “Coin Cups." These cups, with photos of Guatemala children, are taken home and returned a few weeks later full of loose change.



This dedication to support the mission began in 2008 when members of the church were motivated as a result of a “Just Faith” study to help the poor in a substantial way. They reached out to the Guatemala Commission of the Spokane Diocese and discovered a way to directly affect the lives of people who, although very poor, are eager and enthusiastic to improve their lives. They, in return, pray for the people of the Spokane Diocese daily and serve as an example of spiritual closeness to God.



Funds collected at St. Joseph are directed to several programs in the parish of Santa Catarina in Ixtahuacan, including the religious education and the youth programs, support of scholarships for students who otherwise could not attend school, and maintenance of the Marian Center. In addition, four years ago, the Knights of Columbus, raised more than $10,000 to buy an I-STAT, a blood testing machine which is used by Dr. Jose Miguel Vasquez in all four medical clinics in the mission.



Persons and parishes interested in becoming more involved in our diocesan Guatemala Mission are encouraged to find more information at dioceseofspokane.org/diocese-of-solola