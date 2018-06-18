STATEMENT ON THE SEPARATION OF CHILDREN FROM UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANT PARENTS

The unity of the family is a foundational element of Catholic social teaching. In fact, marriage and the family are central social institutions which must be supported and strengthened by Church teaching and government policy. These institutions are undermined when children are unnecessarily separated from their parents. This practice is contrary to our Catholic values. I join His Eminence, Daniel Cardinal DiNardo, President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and Bishop Joe Vásquez, Chairman of USCCB's Committee on Migration, in condemning the continued use of family separation at the United States/Mexico border as an implementation of the U.S. government’s zero-tolerance policy. “While protecting our borders is important, we can and must do better as a government, and as a society, to find other ways to ensure that safety. Separating babies from their mothers is not the answer and is immoral."
The Most Rev. Thomas A. Daly
Bishop of Spokane