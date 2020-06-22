Statement on the destruction of a Statue of St. Junipero Serra in San Francisco

(June 22, 2020) In the process of working for justice, to right historical wrongs, the stories we tell ourselves about the past often have to be examined. At this moment, many are calling for the removal of statues of certain historical figures, which can certainly be debated. At the same time, some individuals have taken it upon themselves, acting in violent mobs, to tear down statues based on a dangerously narrow interpretation of history. As a native of California, the destruction of a statue of St. Junipero Serra deeply troubles me.
The Church, by no means, desires injustice to go unanswered, but two wrongs do not make a right. If we cannot acknowledge the good of a saint such as Junipero Serra, we risk preferring ideology to the truth. We should acknowledge St. Junipero’s efforts to protect the natives at the missions from harm, his efforts to offer them what he treasured most in the world, a saving relationship with Jesus Christ. The work of evangelization—carried out by flawed human beings—is to see all united in Christ where there is no Greek or Jew, there is no division, and all are seen and treated as the unique and beloved children of God the Father. St. Junipero Serra is a great example of that legacy, flawed like all of us, but striving with heroic virtue toward a vision of reconciliation and faith.
Tearing down statues of St. Junipero represents a perilous trend of demonizing the good works of others in the name of ideology. Such destruction reveals a dangerous capacity in the human heart for hatred of the other. It risks unleashing the worst of humanity. Christians and all people of goodwill ought to look for ways to build, not destroy. St. Junipero, pray for us that we may continue to build a civilization of peace and justice.