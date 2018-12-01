St. Michael's Haven Supports Formerly Homeless Veterans and Their Families

by Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington

Sixteen-month-old Jax is sitting up proudly in the community vegetable garden. He has a big smile on his face because, while he hasn’t quite mastered walking, he’s learned to crawl around quickly in this big open space. A few steps away his dad, James, keeps a watchful eye while he picks vegetables.



This is a day in the life of the Wood family. They have lived for the last year at St. Michael’s Haven, a Catholic Charities affordable apartment for formerly homeless veterans and their families. For the Woods, it has been a healing space to strengthen their marriage, raise their son and live in community.



According to James, “Having a stable life is a miracle.” After experiencing some medical trouble, the former signal intelligence analyst was forced to take a full medical retirement from the Air Force. He and his wife, Jillian, didn’t have work or a place to live, so they stayed in a shed, with no electricity or running water, on James’ father’s property. They felt depressed, and their marriage was strained. When Jax was born and had no safe place to crawl around, the difficult situation became impossible. They started asking around and were connected to St. Michael’s Haven, where they moved last November. Jillian was grateful to get running water, electricity and a bedroom just for Jax. They also have social services programming available to them that has helped strengthen their marriage.



The Woods also point out that living in a community of veterans who have experienced homelessness has helped them heal from their own experience. “We’ve made friends here,” Jillian said. “They talk about their times in the Air Force or the Army.” Their neighbors stop by their apartment to share meals and help take care of Jax. The families often have barbecues featuring vegetables raised in the community garden.



“If we hadn’t found this place … we would no longer be together,” Jillian said. She is pursuing a degree in the medical field and the couple are expecting their second child next year. Hundreds of individuals and families like the Woods receive social and case management services through Catholic Charities every year. The organization staffs each apartment building with a property manager and assistant, maintenance technicians and social services staff. The 2018 Catholic Charities Collection, which runs through December 31, supports Catholic Charities residents by funding these staff and services.