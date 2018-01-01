St. Mary Catholic School Robotics

Three LEGO robotics teams from St. Mary Catholic School advanced to a state competition in January. The LEGO Wildlife team, consisting of fourth grade students, placed ninth in the Robot games. This is an amazing feat at the state level for a first year team. The LEGO Super Heroes, a seventh-grade girls team, won the Champion’s Award. Because it received the highest award at the event, the seventh grader team will continue on to compete at the F.I.R.S.T. LEGO League World Festival in Houston this April. The best robotics teams from all over the world will compete, learn, and share with each other. The LEGO Super Heroes also received a Global Innovation Award, which recognizes students for creating an innovative and potentially useful solution to a problem. The Innovation Award allows the Super Heroes to submit their project in a future competition at which 20 semi-finalists will be invited to San Jose, Calif. in June to present its invention.