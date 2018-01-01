Six Installed in the Ministry of Acolyte

On December 12, the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Bishop Thomas Daly installed six laymen as acolytes at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes. In the course of preparation for ordination to the diaconate and priesthood, seminarians are installed to the ministry of acolyte. In some cases, laymen not in preparation for holy orders may be installed as acolytes. The six new acolytes are: Dave Gibb, Gene DiRe, Justin Bullock, Dennis Johnson, Thomas Lavagetto and Rick Sparrow. Father Darrin Connall, cathedral rector and vicar general of the diocese, said of the new acolytes: "The men were chosen for their dedication to the cathedral family, and their service at the altar reflects their commitment to service in the wider community."
Acolytes differ from altar servers in that acolytes may perform more liturgical fuctions, such as purifying the eucaristic vessels, and serve as the senior altar server at a Mass. Acolytes must be at least 21 years of age, possess the necessary skills to carry out the ministry and be a member of the Church in good standing.