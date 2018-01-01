Sisters of St. Joseph Carondelet Leave the Diocese After 102 Years of Service

Sister Mary Williams, CSJ, and Sister Esther Polacci, CSJ, will leave Lourdes Health in Pasco at the end of May, ending the 102-year ministry of the Sisters of St. Joseph in the Spokane Diocese. Sister Mary will retire to Carondelet Center, the sisters’ motherhouse in Los Angeles, and Sister Esther will enjoy a period of rest before discerning future ministry in California.
Sister Mary, a CSJ for 64 years, was born and raised in Pasco, graduated from the College of St. Catherine and earned a Ph.D. at Stanford University. She was a professor at Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles for many years, before returning to Pasco in 2003. She served on Lourdes Board of Directors and has written numerous articles and a book, All Things New, tracing the history of the Sisters of St. Joseph in the West.
Sister Esther, a CSJ for 60 years, was born and raised in San Francisco, was an elementary school teacher and principal for 25 years (including St.Joseph School in Kennewick in the 1970s), secretary to the CSJ Provincial Superior for nine years, and ministered as Vice President of Mission at Lourdes Health for the past 20 years.
The Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet have ministered in the Tri-Cities for over 102 years. In 1916, responding to the health care needs of the region and at the invitation of physicians and community members, sisters from Lewiston, Idaho, took a journey of faith and came to Pasco to open Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. The sisters also assisted Father W.B. Bender, Pastor of St. Patrick Catholic Church, to provide religious education to children in Pasco and Kennewick. In 1951 the sisters opened St. Patrick School in Pasco, and in 1964 St. Joseph School in Kennewick.
The Sisters of St. Joseph are an international community of women religious who trace their origins to LePuy, France about 1650. Under the influence of a Jesuit priest, Jean Pierre Medaille, six women dedicated their lives to God and the service of God’s people. These sisters were placed under the patronage of St. Joseph, serving the dear neighbor with the same love and care as Joseph cared for Jesus and Mary.
For the love of God and love of their dear neighbor, the sisters brought their gifts and their compassion to serve the needy persons who surrounded them. Working with dedicated laypersons, the sisters aided orphans, widows, runaway girls, travelers and the sick. In time their ministries included education, care of orphans and health care. Their long history tells a story of commitment to the sick and vulnerable of the community, and dedication and risk-taking for the sake of their Mission.
Sister Mary and Sister Esther express sincere gratitude to God and great appreciation to the bishops of the Diocese of Spokane: Bishop Skylstad, Bishop Cupich, and Bishop Daly. They also wish to thank Monsignor Ramirez, Father Barnett, Father Werner and Father Turner for their leadership, support and friendship these past years. They cherish their many partners in ministry both in health care, in the schools, and the Mid-Columbia community, and promise continued prayers for the sacred ministries they leave behind.