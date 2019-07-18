Sister Rosile Pernsteiner, FSPA celebrates Diamond Jubilee

by Jen Pick, Office of Communications Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration
La Crosse, Wisconsin – A Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration with ties to your area is celebrating her Diamond Jubilee, marking 75 years of vowed religious life.
Sister Rosile Pernsteiner was born in Spokane, Washington. She began her ministry of teaching in middle schools in Wausau, Plum City and Ashland, Wisconsin, and Luxemberg and Festina, Iowa. Sister Rosile also taught business at DePadua High School in Ashland. After receiving a degree in business education from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota, she served as cashier at Idaho Falls Hospital in Idaho and St. Francis Hospital (now known as Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare) in La Crosse, Wisconsin. In 1958, Sister Rosile was asked to serve in the FSPA Finance Office, which she did for 25 years. She then ministered as congregational treasurer until 1983 when she was elected to serve as provincial of the FSPA Healthcare Province in St. Paul, Minnesota. In 1985, she became regional leader of the FSPA Western Province in Spokane, Washington. At the end of her term in 1993, she moved to Sun City, Arizona, where she served as administrator of St. John Vianney Parish until 2003. Sister Rosile then returned to Spokane and volunteered at Clare Center. Over the years, she served on the board of directors for several health care institutions including St. Francis, St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, Iowa, and St. Joseph’s Hospital (now known as Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics) in Hillsboro, Wisconsin. Sister Rosile retired in La Crosse at St. Rose Convent in 2010 and Villa St. Joseph, the FSPA skilled-care retirement home, in 2014.
A jubilee celebration was held at Villa St. Joseph on May 8.
