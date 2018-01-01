Seventh Annual Guatemala Mission Celebration to be held September 16th

All are invited to the Seventh Annual Guatemala Mission Celebration on Monday, September 16, 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Barrister Winery in Spokane. Featured guests will be Sr. Mary Bertrand, SSND, and Lourdes Tzoc Ramirez (pictured). Both Sr. Mary and Lourdes are associated with the radio station, Nawal Estereo, in Nahuala. The event includes appetizers and coffee and is free to the public.
Lourdes has been the director of the radio station for three years, while working for the station in various capacities for twelve years. Her work has included women’s and youth programming, the webpage, reporting, marketing, and production. Prior to working at the station, she taught Spanish and Quiche, having attended school in Nahuala. Lourdes is presently Vice President of the Guatemala Radio Association.
Sister Mary volunteers at the station as an internal consultant and human resource administrator. She enjoys her work with the station, writing programs, going out on broadcasts, participating
in panel discussions, translating, and helping to raise funds. However, her primary responsibility is working with the charismatic movement in all dioceses of Western Guatemala. In addition,
she has special training as a counselor to help people dealing with trauma and stress, and she
is also a licensed massage therapist. She has worked in Guatemala since 1978, and just celebrated
her 50th year as a Sister of Notre Dame.
Nawal Estereo broadcasts to over 1.5 million people in the Sololá area, mostly in the native language, Quiche. The station offers a broad range of programming including religious, music, celebrations, current events, education about nutrition and parenting, and youth and women’s programming. It is the most listened to radio in Western Guatemala.
Thank you to parishes and individuals from the Spokane Diocese who support the radio station, including Sacred Heart Parish in Pullman and St. Patrick and St. Francis parishes in Walla Walla.