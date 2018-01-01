Say 'Yes' to the Lord's Call

In May, I will ordain Deacon Raymond Kalema to the priesthood. As a seminarian of the Diocese of Spokane, Deacon Kalema’s ordination comes at the end of a journey of discernment and is an occasion of great joy for him, his family and for the entire diocese. We thank God for Deacon Kalema’s “yes” to the Lord’s call, but there is so much more the Lord asks of us. There is a tremendous need for priests to serve the people of Eastern Washington — for the harvest is great, and the laborers are few.
“Beg the harvest master to send more laborers into this vineyard.” Beg means to pray. We should pray each day for individuals to answer “yes” to the call to vocations. We pray for priests, sisters, brothers, the single people and married couples to all grow in holiness.
Families are the first church. It is in the family where the seeds of a vocation are first developed. How often do parents speak to their children about listening to the voice of the Lord? A recently appointed fellow bishop told me how he wondered why there were so few seminarians in his diocese. The priests of his diocese said it was because of the abuse crisis; parents in parishes said it is because the journey is “too difficult.” Young men are confronted with many choices and far too many temptations. Finally, this bishop asked confirmation candidates, high school and college students why there were so few seminarians in their diocese. “No one has asked us,” and, “No one has invited us,” were the most frequent answers given.
So young people: Do not be afraid to listen to the Lord’s call. Pray each day and ask the Lord, “What is your will for me?” Be open. Listen. Trust as Mary did. He will give to you, as he has given all of us who have said “yes,” all that is needed to be his priests, his sisters, his brothers.
While we see a great need for priests and religious men and women, we also see a marked decline in Catholic marriages. Young people are forgoing marriage in the Church, and sometimes forgoing marriage al- together. In our world, we see again the radical nature of Christian mar- riage. In ancient Rome, Christian marriage and sexual ethics brought liberation and dignity to women. Christian marriage brought stability for children and fidelity in families. Christian marriage and family life began to transform the Ancient World. In today’s landscape of unstable family arrangements, delayed marriages and decisions not to marry, the rich patrimony of Christian family life is ignored and forgotten. Yet, young people continue to fall in love and hope for something greater — a hope that is fulfilled in Christ, in vocations and in the family.
So young people: Here too you must be receptive and willing to follow God’s call to marriage, to make a commitment. Love requires more than reciprocal good feelings. Love demands a vow. Love demands a deep pledge and complete gift of self and a sacramental marriage provides the necessary grace which helps married people preserve and grow in peace and joy.
Whether God calls you to the vocation of marriage, priesthood or re- ligious life, he has given you a gift. This gift is meant to fulfill the deep desires of your heart and allow you to rest in God’s plan for your life. Just as St. Augustine said, “Our hearts are restless until they rest in you.”