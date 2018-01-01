Relic of Patron Saint of Parish Priests Venerated by Thousands

As Lent opened, Spokane was graced with the presence of a relic of St. Jean Vianney at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes. The heart of St. Jean Vianney has remained incorrupt for over 150 years and the relic remains well preserved. Relics not only represent the saint and his or her holiness, but remain a tangible presence of the life of grace and the Holy Spirit in that saint’s life.
St. Jean (or St. John) Vianney, was born as the French Revolution began, in a time of turmoil for the Church. He learned the Faith in secret, going with his family to clandestine Masses at remote farms. He later entered the seminary despite struggling through his education. St. Jean Vianney was appointed as parish priest in the small town of Ars where he became known for his holiness and his counsel in the confessional. St. Jean Vianney was canonized in 1925 and was later named patron of parish priests.
As a pastor and a Christian, St. Jean Vianney was conformed to Christ in an intimate way that was obvious to the souls he cared for in Ars. The visit of St. Jean Vianney’s heart to Spokane showed the devotion so many have to this saint. With wait times exceeding an hour, hundreds upon hundreds of Catholic faithful were able to pray before the relic for renewal in the Church, for priests and for their own intentions.
In Catholic tradition, a relic is an object associated with a saint that may be offered to the faithful for veneration. Since the soul of a saint is united with God in heaven, an object associated with a saint is meant to draw a person closer to God. Neither the relic nor the saint is to be worshipped.
Relics are classifed in three categories:
First Class – A physical part of a saint, such as a piece of bone or a lock of hair. The heart of St. John Vianney was taken from the saint’s body after his death in recognition of his burning love for God and humanity. It has remained intact, or incorrupt, for more than 150 years.
Second Class – An object routinely used or touched by the saint during life, such as a piece of clothing, a book or a pen.
Third Class – An object that is reverently touched to a first-class relic.
