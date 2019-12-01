Priest’s Kindness Inspires Endowment

A NEW ENDOWMENT has recently been created from an estate gift left to the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes by Ms. Katherine O’Sullivan. Ms. O’Sullivan passed away in June 2018. She was a parishioner at the Cathedral in the 1970s and came to admire Father Paul Vevik, who was assigned to the Cathedral at that time. Father Vevik’s pastoral care many years ago inspired Ms. O’Sullivan to remember the Cathedral in her estate planning. “Father Vevik has always had a deep appreciation for the arts in general and sacred music in particular. This endowment will support the use of sacred music at the Cathedral for generations to come,” remarked Cathedral Rector, Father Darrin Connall.
The Reverend Paul S. Vevik Endowment for Music will serve as a lasting tribute to Father Vevik—as well as to Katherine O’Sullivan, who understood the central role that music plays in the liturgical and community life of the Cathedral. Generations will benefit from this endowment that can trace its origin to the early life of a parish priest responding to God’s call to serve. Blessings abound!
Should you wish to discuss how to include the Diocese or the Catholic Foundation in your estate plans, or setting up an endowment, please contact Sr. Mary Tracy at metracy@dioceseofspokane.org or call: 509-358-7334.