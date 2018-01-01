At the beginning of February, I wrote a letter to the diocese concerning the upsurge of extreme pro-abortion legislation being considered in several states. The letter, which drew local and national attention in the press, was not intended as a political letter.
It was simply a catechetical letter to remind the faithful, including those in politics, that our Catholic faith is not just a private matter.
As Lent begins, we wear ashes as a reminder to turn away from sin and repent. During Lent, most of us give up some pleasure or take on a new prayer practice to grow in our faith. We are often asked, “what are you doing for Lent?” Behind these practices is a too often unacknowledged reality of our faith — we are in this faith together; no one travels to God alone.
Our Catholic faith is a public reality. We live our faith together, and with that our faith requires public action. Yes, we should pray on our own, but our prayer life should not remain a solitary experience. This is why the Mass is so important as a communal prayer. When we go to Mass, we are released from the delusion that we are the center of our own universe. We are challenged to be humble and to realize that we are part of something bigger. That is the beauty of our Catholic Church. We are part of something so great, founded by Jesus Christ himself. When we celebrate the Eucharist together, and a affirm we are the Body of Christ, we affirm the truth that no one travels to God alone.
At times you may feel discouraged when you see evil in the world, even within our Church. But do not forget those words of Jesus before he ascended to Heaven, “know that I am with you to the end of the age.”
Christ will be with us until the end of time. We should strive to be with Him, whether at home, in our parishes, or on Capitol Hill. Our faith and our relationship with Jesus is intensely personal, but it is not private. We must allow Him to change our behavior, deepen our friendships, and transform our lives.
I pray that this Lent will be a season of growth, peace, and faith for each of you.