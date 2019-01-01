On the Way: Diocesan Pilgrimage of the Sacred Heart

We witnessed two profound moments of prayer at Mass and in a guest worker camp. In Nespelem, the community’s love for and pride in the liturgy shined forth. The joyous Mass blended modern Catholicism with Native traditions. Worshipers experienced the tradition of Smudge incense during the Eucharistic prayer, uniting Native tradition with the Church’s liturgical worship.
“I felt overwhelming joy at being received so warmly by
perfect strangers.... I saw the face of Christ in them.
I only hope they also saw the face of Christ in me.”
As we saw both joy and need in these rural communities (and in our city parishes as well), we discovered that praying to the harvest-master to send laborers is especially meaningful. For the harvest is great and the laborers are few (cf. Mt. 9:36-37). DeGroot also commented, “Bishop Daly has asked us to say an extra decade of the Rosary for an increase of vocations. ... This now has an urgency and a visual example of how important this request is. I will now keep in mind these blessed priests and ask God to guide His selected flock to join in this urgent endeavor, and I ask you to do the same.”
"I have a new understanding of the Sacred
Heart of Jesus and his unconditional love for us."