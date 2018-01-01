New Endowment Strengthens Mission of WSU Newman Center

Kimberly Phillips Reid, WSU ’70, is establishing a new endowment for the benefit of current and future generations of students at the St. Thomas More Newman Center at WSU. As I meet with Kim and Father Lucas Tomson, pastor of the Newman Center, as well as several colleagues and alumni to develop the heart of the endowment, outlining the scope and specific purpose, two realities are certain:
The endowment is in memory of Father Ed Caffrey, a beloved pastor of the Newman Center for many years during the seventies and Kim’s inspiration for initiating this new fund.
The new endowment fund will benefit current and future generations of students by providing outreach or a lifeline in efforts to meet their needs.
Here is a letter Kim wrote to Father Tomson and the Cougar Community at the WSA Newman Center as she made the decision to launch the endowment:
Dear Newman Center Community,
I was part of the WSU Newman Center at St. Thomas More from 1966-1971 when the Greystone Church Building was the parish church. Father Ed Caffrey began serving as Pastor there in 1968.
There are people who make a lasting impression, influencing others for a lifetime, and Fr. Caffrey was one of those people in my life.
It was obvious Father was happy to be in the Cougar environment at WSU, and he embraced his St. Thomas More congregation in a way that made him very connected to us. He was accepting, never critical or judgmental, never looking down, but rather he stood beside and with us. While Father’s enthusiastic Sunday sermons were not known for brevity, they caught attention with humor and proceeded to inspire, excite, and challenge. When he often ignored his appointed timekeeper, no one really seemed to mind.
On Sundays the old Greystone literally rocked from the music of the huge and very talented choir of singers and musicians. The music was inspiring and relevant to the times. The group was so large it filled all available space in the sanctuary, and the choir loft was used for seating.
The Church was always filled to capacity for Sunday Mass, and as word spread, the front steps and yard at times caught the overflow of Catholics as well as non-Catholics.
I recall only once when Father brought up the subject of money and the Sunday collection. It was a simple, reluctant and very brief request that each person try to come up with a quarter for the collection basket. Yes, twenty- five cents!
I am pleased to be part of the future of the Newman Center through this new endowment.
-Kim Reid, WSU ‘70
Catholic Cougs: Please consider participating in this new memorial endowment. Your gift of any size is important. Make checks payable to: The Catholic Foundation, P.O. Box 1484, Spokane, WA 99210.