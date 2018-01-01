New Endowment Honors John R. Conley

During most of the last seven decades, Spokane had two White Elephant stores: one on Division and the other on Sprague, right next to Conley’s Restaurant, another Conley venture and currently operated by a Conley son. Both stores changed locations once, and the Sprague site closed briefly until John’s son Ed revived it. Today, both stores are thriving by selling, among a variety of items, discount toys and sporting goods.
In the early days when the two sites were already in full swing, John managed the Sprague store, while Mary took care of Division Street’s daily operations. One day, Mary needed John’s assistance, so John left the Sprague site open, but unmanned, while he drove to help Mary.
When he returned, a customer had been trying on several pairs of boots all lined up in an aisle. He greeted John with, “I’m glad you’re back. I have questions about these boots.”
When John opened his stores, the Second World War was just ending, so much of his merchandise was military surplus items. Inventory soon included fishing tackle and related sporting gear; today, it is a popular toy destination for children.
John gambled in 1974 in his purchase of more than 200,000 leftover souvenirs from the EXPO World’s Fair. That turned out to be a brilliant business decision, and some of those items remain in the stores today.
There’s a good chance that a Conley family member will be serving in some capacity should you visit either White Elephant, or if you enjoy a wonderful meal at Conley’s Restaurant. (Mary notes that the quiche and pies are unmatched).
Through the John R. Conley Endowment (proceeds benefit seminarian training), John Conley’s spirit will forever be alive among us. We welcome tax-deductible gifts to the John R. Conley Endowment. Gifts of any size are important. Please make checks payable to the Catholic Foundation and send to Sister Mary Tracy at P.O. Box 1484, Spokane, WA 99210-1484.