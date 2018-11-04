New Clergy Assignments

The following clergy have new assignments: Fr. Michael Venneri, Deacon Daniel Glatt, Fr. Eugene Tracy, Fr. David Kruse and Fr. Jose Luis Hernandez.



Fr. Michael Venneri was assigned, effective November 4, 2018, as senior priest at St. Peter Parish in Spokane. Deacon Daniel Glatt was assigned, effective October 1, as pastoral associate at St. Mary Parish in Spokane Valley. Fr. Eugene Tracy was assigned, effective October 1, as priest-in-residence at Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes. Fr. David Kruse remains pastor of Sacred Heart in Tekoa and St. Catherine. Effective October 1, he is residing at Bishop White Seminary in Spokane. Effective July 1, Fr. Jose Luis Hernandez is serving as chaplain at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children's Hospital in Spokane. He also serves as priest-in-residence at St. Patrick Parish in Spokane.