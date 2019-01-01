Nazareth Guild awards Catholic School Eighth-Graders Scholarships

"Insecurities, popularity, fitting in are just a few of the many challenges a new high school student faces each year. However, there is one approach to ease these concerns. That is a Catholic education. Catholic education emphasizes not only academic success, but spiritual development. This type of knowledge will undoubtedly lay a strong foundation for me, as I enter high school and beyond.”
- Katie Schmidt, St. Thomas
“The choice to join this school and church has left an imprint on me since my first day, and has provided me with the foundation to grow more than I thought possible. I now understand what it means to serve. I know I’ve built lifelong relationships here and I am certain this is where I was meant to be. It’s my turn to carry forth my lessons learned and share those with others.”
- Madelyn Greger, St. John Vianney class of 2019