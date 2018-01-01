Miracles in Charity

In this Easter season, we celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus, history’s greatest miracle and the foundation of our Faith. Our Catholic tradition remembers many other miracles throughout the year, and, of course, our parishes honor the miracles of their patron saints on feast days.
At Catholic Charities, we also have the privilege of sharing in the everyday miracles our clients experience. We marvel at the families who move from our homeless shelters to permanent housing. We look with wonder upon the parents in our programs who work hard on their own challenges in order to give their children a better future.
We believe it is a miracle when parents, determined to keep their family together, find a path out of homelessness. Shortly after Jarica and Aaron’s son, Shay, was born, they lost housing, a job and a car in rapid succession. For two years, the parents struggled to find housing. Shay struggled without a bedtime routine or naptime schedule. Now, St. Margaret’s Shelter is providing stability while they achieve their dream of finding a family home.
We believe it is a miracle when a chronically homeless man, helping care for his mother after her heart attack, takes the step into employment and housing. Daniel had been homeless for 17 years when he realized he needed to make a change. He joined House of Charity’s Residential Client Program and received case management that helped him find a job and search for an apartment. Now, Daniel lives in his own place.
We believe it is a miracle when a new mother, faced with the possibility of losing her baby to foster care, heals from addiction with the support of her family around her. Chantilly had never lived as a sober, independent adult. Finally motivated by meeting her baby girl, she entered Rising Strong. She began treatment, gained the skills she needed to live a stable life and moved into her first apartment.
These small miracles may not change world history like those of Jesus did, but they are nothing short of transformational for our clients. We are certain these miracles would not be possible without the unwavering commitment of our donors, volunteers and parish partners.
That’s why the theme of this year’s annual Catholic Charities Gala on May 10 is, “You Are the Miracle.” To celebrate the many hands that help perform these everyday miracles, we will be sharing these three miraculous stories of transformation. For more information or to register to attend, please visit Catholic Charities Eastern Washington.