Marriage Help Program: Retrouvaille

by Retrouvaille

A program for couples with marriages in distress will be held at the Immaculate Heart Retreat Center in Spokane on Feb. 15-17, 2019.

Some couples feel frustrated or angry in their marriage. Many find that talking about it only makes it worse. Some couples experience coldness and simply shut down. Other couples have severe conflict and angry arguments. Most don’t know how to change the situation or even talk with their spouse about it.



Retrouvaille (pronounced “ret-ro-vi” with a long i) has helped tens of thousands of couples experiencing marital difficulty at all levels of distress, including disillusionment and deep misery. The program is designed to provide the tools to help get marriages back on track.



For more information, visit www.helpourmarriage.com, or

for confidential information, call 800.470.2230.