Local Catholic Daughter Honored by State Convention

The Diocese
Offices
Office of the Bishop
Time with the Bishop Radio
Coat of Arms
Bishop contact request
Email Kristi
Email Fr. Connall
Email Director of Deacons
Statements
Undocumented Family Separation
Radio
From the Bishop
Office of Child and Youth Protection
Office of Communications
Office of Canonical Services
Office of Education
Office of Evangelization
Young Adult Ministry
Youth Ministry
Relational Ministry
Youth Ministry Resources
Youth Ministry Goals
Catholic Scouting
Safe Environment
Marriage & Family
About
Events
Women's Conference
CYC 2019
Mens Conference
Office of Human Resources
Office of Respect for Life
Office of Stewardship & Development
Stewardship
Office of Victims Assistance
Office of Vocations
About
Chancery Directory
Archives
Employment
Forms & Policies
Guatemala Mission
History
Former Bishops
Most Reverend Blase J Cupich
Most Reverend William Skylstad
Prison Ministry
V Encuentro
Our Faith
What We Believe
The Sacraments
Joining the Church
Returning to the Church
Education
School Office
Schools
Curriculum
Employment
Forms
News
Nazareth Guild
Media & Events
Inland Catholic
Inland Catholic Home
Digital Edition
Local News
Commentary
Bishop Daly
Family Matters
Su Vida
The Last Word
Vocations Updates
Online Exclusive Content
National and World News
IC Subscriptions
IC Update Address
Inland Catholic Deadlines
Media
Bishop & the Vicars Radio Show
Homilies & Podcasts
Flocknote
Events
Ordination 2019
Men's Conference
Women's Conference
CYC
Prayer Pilgrimage
Confirmation 2019
Vocare
Calendars
Community Calendar
Submit an Event
Holy Days
Christmas Mass Times
Community
Resources
Catechism of the Catholic Church
Liturgical Calendar Year
For Your Marriage
Today's Readings
Synod of Bishops on Family
The Vatican
Search
Find a Parish
Find a School
Find a Ministry/Service
Find a Deacon
Find a Priest
Communities of Men Religious
Communities of Women Religious
Seminarians at Bishop White Seminary
|||
Annual Catholic Appeal: Give Now
Flocknote
Facebook
Twitter
Custom Social Media
Custom Social Media
Search
The Diocese
Offices
Office of the Bishop
Office of Child and Youth Protection
Office of Communications
Office of Canonical Services
Office of Education
Office of Evangelization
Office of Human Resources
Office of Respect for Life
Office of Stewardship & Development
Office of Victims Assistance
Office of Vocations
About
Chancery Directory
Archives
Employment
Forms & Policies
Guatemala Mission
History
Prison Ministry
V Encuentro
Our Faith
What We Believe
The Sacraments
Joining the Church
Returning to the Church
Education
School Office
Schools
Curriculum
Employment
Forms
News
Nazareth Guild
Media & Events
Inland Catholic
Inland Catholic Home
Digital Edition
Local News
Commentary
Online Exclusive Content
National and World News
IC Subscriptions
IC Update Address
Inland Catholic Deadlines
Media
Bishop & the Vicars Radio Show
Homilies & Podcasts
Flocknote
Events
Ordination 2019
Men's Conference
Women's Conference
CYC
Prayer Pilgrimage
Confirmation 2019
Vocare
Calendars
Community Calendar
Submit an Event
Holy Days
Christmas Mass Times
Community
Resources
Catechism of the Catholic Church
Liturgical Calendar Year
For Your Marriage
Today's Readings
Synod of Bishops on Family
The Vatican
Search
Find a Parish
Find a School
Find a Ministry/Service
Find a Deacon
Find a Priest
Communities of Men Religious
Communities of Women Religious
Seminarians at Bishop White Seminary
Local Catholic Daughter Honored by State Convention
Local News
by Joy Gilbert
Recently, the Washington State Catholic Daughters of the Americas held its state convention in Fife, WA. One highlight was the naming of the Catholic Daughter of the year.
The 2019 Washington State Woman of the Year is Santos Higgins, a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Spokane.
Higgins was named the recipient of the award by a team of state CDA leaders. Through her service to her parish, her CDA court, and her community, she lives the CDA mission statement.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas strive to embrace the principle of faith working through love to promote justice, equality, and the advancement of human rights and dignity for all.