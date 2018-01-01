Liza’s Journey of Faith

With this in mind, Mr. Tyler Hobbs, Director of Community Service, headed the Margins Program, which Christopher joined upon its foundation in 2016. That year, the group took a spring break trip to the L.A. suburb, Compton, CA, to work with an after-school program. Christopher realized right then that she wanted to be a teacher. “I’ve enjoyed volunteering and working with kids. I felt like I shined and was myself and felt God’s presence through the kids.” She believes that in Catholic schools, students are recognized for their personal talents and allowed to pursue their interests. The effects of Cura personalis now allow Christopher to pass on this love of service to her future students.
"Get out of your comfort zone and be open to any experiences that come your way."
Her four years of Prep have taught her just that, and she draws on her faith to move outside her comfort zone or try something new. Christopher’s next leap will land her at Arizona’s Grand Canyon University. “One of the first things I did when I applied was make sure there was a Catholic church there.”
"To all Prep graduates, the fullness of the Search retreat means something different – the happenings of the retreat are meaningful and shrouded in secrecy, which only enhances the sacredness of the bonds formed."