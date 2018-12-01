by Mitchell Palmquist

For the first time in more than a decade, the diocese offered a workshop for liturgical ministers at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes. The workshop was the initiative of Father Dar-rin Connall and cathedral music director, Henry Bauer. Lectors, cantors, choir directors and organists were invited to hone their craft, learn from one another and from the panel of speakers. “It was very well received,” said Bauer.



Around seventy-five people attended from throughout the diocese. The day included a keynote on the role of the laity in the liturgy by nationally-known speaker Dr. Jim Wickman of Georgetown University.



Breakout sessions were led by local cantors and organists who were able to share knowledge and experiences with their fellow artists. Additionally, the program included a workshop for the diocese’s sizeable His-panic community. The Hispanic breakout session was facilitated by Olfary Gutierrez, a 17-year veteran of ministry in the Archdiocese of Newark.



Between the breakout sessions and the main keynote presentation, the Liturgical Workshop brought renewed discussion to best practices and encouraged participation in their specific ministries. In follow up conversations with attendees, it became clear to Bauer that, “people would like to have more trainings like this.”