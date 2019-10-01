It Begins and Ends at Notre Dame

During his time in Washington, D.C., Powell’s work allowed him to grow in development, support, and management skills that are essential to running a nonprofit or a school. But after several years, he realized that work in an educational environment was still calling to him.
"To learn to think critically means not just to critique the past, but to engage with influential ideas throughout history so as to be equipped for engagement
with the modern world."
What is classical education?
Classical education returns to the roots of liberal arts education. Grounded in rhetoric, grammar,
and logic, the curriculum and teaching method focus on forming well-rounded, integrated, and joyful students. While engaging critically in the great works of the Western tradition, students learn to participate effectively in the ever-changing modern world. More specifics can be found at chestertonacademyofnotredame.org/about
Is this school meant to compete with Gonzaga Prep?
No. Gonzaga Preparatory is a Catholic and Jesuit high school built to prepare children for college and has been an exemplary educational institution in Spokane since 1877. Notre Dame uses different curricular and pedagogical models than a preparatory school. The school
is being formed in response to passionate interest among families looking for a classical high school
education in the Catholic tradition. Notre Dame will be entering a local educational market that currently lacks a classical Catholic option.
Why is the diocese supporting this endeavor?
The Diocese of Spokane is responding to the interest of many families who have been hoping for a
classical high school in the Spokane area. Bishop Thomas Daly and the diocesan Office of Education are excited to pursue a new and unique option that will augment the educational opportunities provided by the Catholic Church in this market.