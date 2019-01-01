In Memoriam: Sister Mary Jane Yassick, OSF

Aston, PA—Sister Mary Jane Yassick, OSF, (formerly Sister Michael Mary) 85, died in Assisi House on Saturday, August 31. She had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 66 years. Sister Mary Jane was born in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and was a member of St. Mary Parish in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, when she entered the congregation in 1950. She professed her first vows in 1953. Sister Mary Jane earned BA in Education from Marylhurst College and an MS in Education from the University of Oregon. She ministered primarily in elementary education and parish ministry.
Sister Mary Jane ministered for 17 years in the Diocese of Spokane serving at St. Charles School and St. Joseph Family Center. She also spent 11 years in the Diocese of Baker as a teacher at St. Andrew Mission School and St. Joseph Academy in Pendleton and at Sacred Heart School in Klamath Falls.
Sister Mary Jane’s ministry in Cheyenne, Wyoming, spanned 11 years where she worked as a teacher at St. Stephen School in St. Stephen and at St. Joseph School in Ethete. She also spent six years in parish ministry and education in Africa at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Zambezi and at Mpima Seminary in Kabwe. Additional ministry included one year in the San Bernardino Diocese at St. Edward’s Parish in Corona
Sister Mary Jane has spent 10 years in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, first as a teacher at St. Benedict School and then later as a volunteer at Our Lady of Angels Convent. She moved to Assisi House in 2012 where she served in prayer and hospitality ministry until her death.
All services will be held in Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Road, Aston, Pennsylvania, 19014 on Thursday, September 5. A Christian Wake Service will be held at 9:30 A.M. followed by viewing. Mass of Christian Burial at will be at 11 A.M. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Aston. Sister Mary Jane is survived by her sister, Dorothy Krepps, nieces, nephews, and by her Franciscan family. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.