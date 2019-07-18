In Memoriam: Sister Jeanette Landuyt, OP

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Sister Jeanette Landuyt, OP, died July 3, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center, Dubuque, Iowa. Her religious name was Sister Guinevere. The funeral Mass was held at the Dominican motherhouse, Sinsinawa, July 10, 2019, followed by burial in the Motherhouse Cemetery.
Sister Jeanette made her first religious profession as a Sinsinawa Dominican Aug. 5, 1950, and her perpetual profession Aug. 5, 1953. She taught for 12 years and served as principal for 17 years and in diocesan Offices of Education for 16 years. Her other ministries included being a director of personnel and a family caregiver, supervising student teachers, performing research and studying, and volunteering with older adult learners and in the Archives at the motherhouse. She served in Minnesota, Illinois, Alabama, Washington, Wisconsin, and Missouri.
In the Diocese of Spokane, Sister Jeanette served as principal and taught at St. John Vianney, Spokane, 1976-1979.
Sister Jeanette was born May 3, 1930, in Peoria, Ill., the daughter of Adolph and Dorothy (Peters) Landuyt. Her parents; three sisters, Jacqueline Muller, Colletta Volkert, and Irene Ernert; and a brother, Paul Landuyt, preceded her in death. She is survived by nieces, nephews, and her Dominican Sisters with whom she shared 68 years of religious life.
Memorials may be made to the Sinsinawa Dominicans, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI, 53824-9701 or online at
www.sinsinawa.org/donate.
Repeat broadcasts of the wake and funeral for Sister Jeanette are available online at
www.sinsinawa.org/live. Click on the “on demand” tab.