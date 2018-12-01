In Memoriam: Fr. George Haspedis

Father George Haspedis died peacefully November 3, 2018 in Spokane after a brief illness. Fr. Haspedis attended Grant Elementary and Sacred Heart Grade School. He went on to St. Edward’s Seminary in Kenmore, then returned to Spokane to earn master’s degrees in education and classical languages, both from Gonzaga University. He was ordained by Bishop Bernard Topel on May 10, 1956 and remained active in this ministry until his death – giving his last homily at St. Peter Parish the first weekend of October 2018.



Fr. Haspedis was known as an avid reader and a dynamic teacher and preacher. He spent many of his ministerial years in seminary formation. He began by teaching Latin at Bishop White Seminary and later Mater Cleri Seminary. When Bishop White became the college seminary house of studies, he served as spiritual director and later rector. He also served as chaplain at Fort Wright College. During his ministry of 62 years, Fr. Haspedis served in other capacities as well. He was pastor of St. Peter, St. John Vianney, St. Mary in Spokane Valley and then Sacred Heart, his home parish from where he retired. In his retirement, he faithfully served the parishioners at St. Peter Parish.



Fr. Haspedis had many interests, including golfing, gardening, cooking and hosting others in his home for dinner. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Louise; his brothers, John George (Jackie) and Walt; and a sister, Betty. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Anita Haspedis; nieces, Claudia, Lynn, and Barbie; and numerous cousins, including Msgr. Robert Pearson. A vigil for Fr. Haspedis was held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes on November 8. Mass of Christian Burial was November 9, also at the cathedral, with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fr. George Haspedis Endowment benefiting Bishop White Seminary through the Catholic Foundation, P.O. Box 1453, Spokane, WA 99210.





