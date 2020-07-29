Immaculate Heart Retreat Center to serve as COVID-19 Quarantine Center

DATE: July 29, 2020
FROM: Bishop Thomas A. Daly
RE: Immaculate Heart Retreat Center
It comes as no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the parishes and Catholic institutions of our diocese. Immaculate Heart Retreat Center has been forced to cancel all its programs and offerings at least through the end of this calendar year.
In recent weeks Deacon John Ruscheinsky, Director of IHRC, has engaged study groups to strategize for the future of the center in light of the current pandemic. Quite unexpectedly, he received an offer from Dr. Bob Lutz, MD, MPH, Clinical Director of the Spokane Regional Health District, asking Catholic Charities to collaborate with his office in identifying and staffing an institution which could provide a quarantine medical facility for individuals with the Coronavirus. Catholic Charities immediately suggested IHRC. Subsequent to discussions it was agreed that IHRC is a viable institution for such a quarantine program.
Commencing August 1, 2020, IHRC will put on hold all programs and offerings related to our retreat ministry and will become legally licensed to serve as a COVID-19 quarantine facility. I have given this effort my approval and blessing. The Spokane Regional Health District will be responsible for providing the necessary medical care and expertise. Catholic Charities will be responsible for providing the necessary social support services, sanitizing and maintenance. The staff of IHRC will continue to work from home and meet as necessary away from the center. A contract will be signed which will extend until December 31, 2020. Thereafter, it may be renewed on a monthly basis, depending on Spokane county's need for quarantining individuals.
This surprising development will give Deacon Ruscheinsky, his staff and advisors an extended period of time to reconfigure the programs which IHRC offers for the spiritual enrichment of the faithful in our diocese, once the limitations imposed by COVID-19 are lifted. I personally welcome this unexpected opportunity to engage with our priests, deacons and lay faithful in determining how IHRC can continue its support of the mission and ministry of the local church. I certainly do not want to see IHRC close its doors permanently. COVID-19 brings its share of threats; it also provides opportunity for change and renewal.
I wish to thank all parties involved for the professional manner in which they have addressed this temporary transition of IHRC from retreat center to a quarantine facility. Please join me in prayer for its success. May Our Lady of Lourdes guide our efforts in helping others in need.