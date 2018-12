by Father Mark Pautler

"Did you get a picture of that church? AirDrop it."

"AirDrop me, too."



"I don’t see your phone ... Oh, there it is. Here it comes."

Photos

Top right: The14-pointed star is set into themarble floor and surrounded by 15 lamps represent-ing the Greek Orthodox, Latin and Armenian churches. Pilgrims touch the ground beneath the center of the star to venerate the place where Christ was born.(Photo by Sarah Shogren)

Left: "Door of Humility:" main entrance to the Basilica of the Nativity.

Bottom: Pilgrims in the Basilica.

AirDrop? I looked up to see whether a drone was circulating through the tour bus making these “AirDrops.” No, AirDrop enables the iPhone to wirelessly share photos with nearby Apple devices. Oranges cannot do this. Thanks to AirDrop, I have pictures of myself in the Dead Sea. Hideous. You will never see them.AirDrop was the technical marvel I discovered on the pilgrimage to the Holy Land, Oct. 12-22. But that is hardly why I endured the sleep deprivation and airplane food of transcontinental and trans-Atlantic flights. No. I wanted to walk where Jesus walked. Or, as our theologically astute guide put it: “To walk where Jesus walks.”My column for Inland Catholic gives me a compelling reason to revisit these days of pilgrimage. What did I see? What did I feel? What does it mean? For TLW of December, come with me to Bethlehem.The centerpiece of the visit to Bethlehem is the Church of the Nativity, constructed over the cave where the Word became flesh. You don't have to follow the star to find Bethlehem. Just follow the crowd. Even in Octo-ber. What must it be like in Decem-ber? How annoying it was to have to stand in line -- long lines -- and wait one's turn. But annoyance turns to wonder and gratitude as I see the faces, hear the languages and behold the dress of those who come to Beth-lehem to see this marvelous thing the Lord has done. (cf. Lk 15) Is it not a marvelous thing the Lord is doing right now: drawing to himself people of every race, language and nation?A child is born to us, a son is given us; they name him Wonder-Counselor, God-Hero, Father Forever, Prince of Peace. His dominion is vast and forever peaceful. (Is 9:5-6)Is it true? In this corner of the world that has seen, and still endures, an unending parade of armies engaged in conflict, there is peaceful procession of those who have come to adore. Well, maybe there is a little conflict. “Form a defensive barrier,” our guide advised as we worked out way to thegrotto. That’s the point where squirters are likely to worm their way through. Finally, we come to the star that marks the place of his birth. And kneeling down, I touch the ground. I cannot linger, but I can take with me this moment and ponder that hundreds, thousands, millions of hands have touched this same holy ground. He was not “air-dropped.” He came from the womb of Mary to be one of us.