Statement from Bishop Daly regarding shooting at House of Charity



Dear Friends in Christ,



You no doubt have seen media reports about the fatal shooting outside of the House of Charity last evening. Mr. Michael Kurtz, a well-known client of the House of Charity, was evidently distraught and ended up being shot and killed by Spokane Police officers at approximately 7:00 p.m. I want to assure every one of my sympathy and prayers for Mr. Kurtz and all those who were involved in this tragedy.



This note also gives me the opportunity to express my gratitude to Dr. Rob McCann and his team for their professional and compassionate response to this tragedy. The police, first responders, and clients of House of Charity were well served by Rob and his staff. Thank you very much.



I would ask that you remember the House of Charity community in your prayers as we entrust Michael Kurtz to the loving mercy of God. May he rest in peace.



Sincerely in Christ,



Bishop Thomas Daly

