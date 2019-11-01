Help For Marriages

The pain of a broken marriage is sadly all too common; but those who have experienced a Retrouvaille retreat know brokenness need not to be the end. Don and Sherry Morrison’s story did not start or end in the place Don describes. However, when they present their story at Retrouvaille retreats, they open their own story to all the couples struggling to make their marriages work and show that a couple can move from a place of pain to health and happiness.
"When you are having serious problems in your marriage, you’ve lost your best friend. The fact is, there is nobody there to help you. You might go to a friend who tells you to walk away, or who gives you an easy answer. Or you attend 15 therapy sessions that you can’t afford, which may or may not work. You don’t have any answers and you feel so alone. Your pain is all-encompassing. I think the only thing that can help, the only thing that can reach you, is to see that pain reflected in someone else’s experience. I don’t think we take the pain of broken relationships seriously." – Don Morrison