Heart of a Priest: Visit of a Relic of St. Jean Vianney Begins Campaign of Prayer for Vocations

On March 7, Bishop White Seminary was honored and blessed to welcome the Incorrupt Heart of St. Jean Vianney, the patron saint of parish priests. Hundreds of people came to venerate the holy relic and to attend vespers, Mass and a solemn vigil for purification and reparation of the sins committed by members of the Church. Continuing this practice, on the first Thursday of every month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bishop White Seminary will host a Holy Hour in reparation for the sins of members of the Church and for more holy vocations to the priesthood for the Diocese of Spokane. The Serra Club of Spokane will participate each month in this Holy Hour, and it is our hope that this First Thursday practice will spread to parishes throughout the diocese.
Why Thursdays? Because that is the day that Our Lord instituted the priesthood and the Eucharist. Each member of the body of Christ is called to holiness and invited to beg the Lord for mercy, both in the form of forgiveness of sins and in the form of a renewal of the priesthood and, indeed, the whole Church.
“Quo vadis, Domine?” — Latin for, “Where are you going, Lord?” — recalls an ancient legend concerning St. Peter’s martyrdom. Upon meeting Jesus while fleeing Rome, St. Peter asks “Quo vadis, Domine?” to which our Lord replies, “If thou desertest my people, I am going to Rome to be crucified a second time.”
Repentant and strengthened, Peter turned back to Rome to accept martyrdom.
Young Catholic men: “Quo Vadis?” Where are you going with your life? Have you dreamed of doing great things, but are not sure how to know which path to follow? Have you ever thought that God may be calling you to the priesthood, but were not sure? At the Diocese of Spokane’s 11th annual Quo Vadis Days, June 24-27, you will meet other Catholic young men who are asking these same questions and discovering how to get the answers. This camp is for young men who are entering grades 9-12. Learn how to discern God’s will for your life. Register at Quo Vadis Days.
God bless you, and please continue to pray for more holy vocations to the priesthood!