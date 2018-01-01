Growing Closer to Christ

In the months leading up to the annual diocesan Catholic Youth Conference, a team of adult leaders are busy reserving spaces, hiring speakers and arranging for musicians. There is much coordination and planning that goes into an event of this size. Behind the scenes, there is another team working to ensure the CYC is a success. A small contingent of youth group leaders from throughout the diocese gathers to prepare to lead the CYC experience. This Discipleship Team prepares by participating in two retreats designed to help them grow in their walk with Christ. During the first retreat in Othello, students were invited to walk more closely with Jesus.
In early February, students gathered again with leaders from the Diocese of Spokane’s Office of Evangelization. Along with other youth ministers, students were invited to take the experience of their first retreat and begin to prepare for the conference. The leaders practiced skits, prayed for the conference, and developed friendships..
Four students shared their experiences of the retreats and hopes for CYC with Inland Catholic magazine.
Alex Casey from St. Patrick Parish in Spokane said she enjoyed the retreats. “They have been so much fun, the moment we all met on the first retreat we all connected so well. I can tell we are going to be friends for life.” She added, “It’s awesome just to have a support group for your faith.”
A student leader from Sacred Heart Parish in Othello, Jorge Rodriquez, said, “It’s been a good experience. I like coming out here and getting pushed outside my comfort zone.” Rodriguez is looking forward to “seeing others going through their first CYC, the excitement on their faces.”
“We’ve only had two retreats so far with the group, and I already feel really close with them,” said Assumption parishioner and Northside Youth Group member Michael McCarthy. Looking forward to Catholic Youth Conference, McCarthy said, “I’m excited for the energy that is going to be there and to see the other high schoolers who will be there to learn about Jesus.”
Evelyn Silva-Guizar from Sacred Heart in Othello said she was never much of a joiner, but her friend asked her to come to the discipleship retreats. Speaking about the retreats, Evelyn said, “I thought it could be a cool experience but I never realized I would get so deep into it as I am now. And it’s been a really rewarding experience.”
Looking forward to the conference Silva added, “I’m looking forward to helping more people get involved. I know when I went to retreats I would be there but I wasn’t really feeling it. And I’m just really excited to help them connect more with Christ.”
All of the students at the Discipleship Team Retreat are building community. They have a real desire to share the connection they have with one another and with Christ to the rest of the students at this year’s Catholic Youth Conference. When asked what she was looking forward to at CYC, Silva responded, “Just seeing more people get to connect and praise Jesus together.”