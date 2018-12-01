Growing As Disciples

"We are not the sum of our weaknesses and failures, we are the sum of the Father's love for us and our real capacity to become the image of His Son Jesus." -ST. JOHN PAUL II
With groups in attendance from Colbert and Spokane, the week-end was full of activity. The retreat was held at the Chewelah Peaks Learning Center, close to the 49 degrees North Ski Resort, outside of Chewelah. Presentations, all focused on the Theology of the Body, ranged from the original plan for human relationships and identity before the fall to the idea of a vocation and even the practicalities of dating as a Christian. After each of the talks, students had time for small group reflections. Naturally, a high school retreat cannot be complete without plenty of activities, hikes, and games. Mass was celebrated each morning in a small chapel set up for the weekend. Bishop Daly came for the closing liturgy and final talk on Sunday. He encouraged the youth to take a path of Christian discipleship.
Photos
Top right: Small group discussion in the dining hall of Chewlah Peaks Learning Center.
Bottom left: Group photo