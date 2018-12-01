Growing As Disciples

by Mitchell Palmquist

"​​​​​​We are not the sum of our weaknesses and failures, we are the sum of the Father's love for us and our real capacity to become the image of His Son Jesus." -ST. JOHN PAUL II

St. John Paul II, as a young Father Karol Wojtyła, would often take members of youth groups into the mountains for hiking, canoeing and learning about the meaning of God’s love in their lives. From these retreats and his theological research, Wojtyła eventually developed his Theology of the Body. In this tradition, nearly 40 high school students from youth groups around the Spokane-metro area gathered in the mountains outside of Chewelah in early November for the 4th annual Spokane High School Retreat. The retreat was focused on St. John Paul II’s Theology of the Body.

With groups in attendance from Colbert and Spokane, the week-end was full of activity. The retreat was held at the Chewelah Peaks Learning Center, close to the 49 degrees North Ski Resort, outside of Chewelah. Presentations, all focused on the Theology of the Body, ranged from the original plan for human relationships and identity before the fall to the idea of a vocation and even the practicalities of dating as a Christian. After each of the talks, students had time for small group reflections. Naturally, a high school retreat cannot be complete without plenty of activities, hikes, and games. Mass was celebrated each morning in a small chapel set up for the weekend. Bishop Daly came for the closing liturgy and final talk on Sunday. He encouraged the youth to take a path of Christian discipleship.

Photos

Top right: Small group discussion in the dining hall of Chewlah Peaks Learning Center.

Bottom left: Group photo