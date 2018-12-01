Goodness & Light

by Sister Mary Tracy, SJNM

OUR ACA THEME OF 2018 WAS DRAWN FROM THE ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI PEACE PRAYER: “IN GIVING WE RECEIVE.”

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:

where there is hatred, let me sow love;

where there is injury, pardon;

where there is doubt, faith;

where there is despair, hope;

where there is darkness, light;

where there is sadness, joy.

O divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek

to be consoled as to console,

to be understood as to understand,

to be loved as to love.

For it is in giving that we receive,

it is in pardoning that we are pardoned,

and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.

I am suggesting that you take some time to recall as far back as you can how giving became part of your life. The Christmas season offers an ideal period to pray about giving as you draft a spiritual memoir, a resource that will provide context and comfort because it came from within you.My first memory of personal — and Catholic — philanthropy reaches back to my first Communion at St. Aloysius Parish. I associate my first Communion with receiving my first set of collection envelopes. (The Je-suits were pioneers in fundraising!) I remember to this day their look and feel: a small envelope with a picture of a young girl dressed in white receiving Communion, just as I was dressed in white and had received communion. My first! The envelope provided space for me to print my name.My father gave me a shiny dime to enclose. I sealed my first collection envelope. I was so proud to place it in the basket at Mass.I was overjoyed with the whole experience!Now a member of Cathedral parish, I do tithe, but, alas, I no longer use envelopes. Even in this Church practice, I have succumbed to digital convenience. My first envelope memory will always be with me, though, reminding me of the blessing of that first invitation to contribute.Here are 10 questions/points to consider for your reflection:1. How did you see giving modeled among your family members and teachers as you were growing up? Did they give to you?2. One donor has written about his decision to prioritize contributions to The Monarch Foundation because, as a young boy, he collected butter-flies and killed them. He feels deep remorse.3. Did you attend a secondary school or college where you participated in a philanthropy club? Or an investment club?4. Research suggests that athletic participation in school influences in a positive way a person's attitude toward contributing financially and in volunteer hours. Were you on the court, on the playing field or on the sidelines? No doubt, you are making noted sacrifices for your own children to participate in sports. (I remember when my third-grade niece at a Catholic school had a soccer game at 7:30 on a Saturday morning! It had something to do with field reservations. It all worked and everyone is better for it.)5. Did your family, when you were young, talk together about contributions your household would make, out of great sacrifice most likely? How did you decide where your mon-ey would go? Did that experience influence what your family does now?6. Over the last 10 years, have your philanthropic priorities, both financial and time, remained fairly consistent? Have you added or subtracted any?Where does your parish or the diocese fall among the priorities?7. Do you consider philanthropy part of your life?8. How are your values aligned with your contributions? Can you name your top five values?9. Do you think about modeling a contributive lifestyle for your children? How does this manifest itself?10. The Chronicle of Philanthropy found that a donor’s gift at any level will be 63 percent higher if that do-nor has been volunteering in a central role for the same charity.