Give and Receive

Earlier this month, Catholic Charities’ Give & Receive Volunteer Retirement Club served a meal at the House of Charity. Retirees-turned-volunteers toured the facility to meet the expert staff and learn about wraparound services that help shelter patrons transition from life on the streets to more stable lives.
While giving back to the Spokane community, the club began building its own community as members reflected on their first volunteer experience together. Over the next nine months, the group of retired seniors will continue to bond through meaningful service at all 10 Catholic Charities
volunteer sites in Spokane.
This is the second year Catholic Charities has offered retirees the chance to participate in the Give & Receive Club. Last year, Marguerite Busch joined, opening new social, spiritual and volunteer opportunities for her.
“As we toured each facility, we did a [volunteer service] project,” she said. Even Busch, a Catholic Charities volunteer since the 1980s, was surprised to learn about the many ways volunteers could serve: “There were so many things I didn’t even know about!”
The Give & Receive Volunteer Retirement Club is perfect for seniors and retirees who want to volunteer but don’t know where to start. The Club lets volunteers sample each opportunity before they commit to one that fits their unique gifts and abilities. Give & Receive Club volunteers visit Catholic Charities programs on the second Tuesday of each month, from 1:30–4:30 p.m., to tour and volunteer at a new program.
“There are opportunities that don’t necessarily involve holding someone’s hand,” Busch said, noting that while some people prefer interacting with clients, others prefer to contribute behind the scenes. She enjoys bundling diapers and folding clothing donations for the CAPA/PREPARES program for parents of young children.
Busch said participating in the Give & Receive Club helped her grow spiritually.
“Look at the corporal works of mercy,” she said. “I wondered, how could I visit the sick and clothe the naked? But when you arrive at one of the facilities, that’s what you’re doing!”
It’s not too late to join the Give & Receive Club this year! Interested individuals are invited to an information session on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 1:30–3 p.m. at the Catholic Charities office, 12 E. 5th Ave. For details or questions, please contact Volunteer Services Manager Kassi Kain at kassi.kain@cceasternwa.org or 509.358.4270 and visit our website:
cceasternwa.org/volunteer.