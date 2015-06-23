In early September, the priests (diocesan and Religious) who serve the parishes of Eastern Washington gather together in what is called the “Presbyteral Assembly.” The two-and-a-half days spent together combine prayer, study, discussion, and fraternity. It is an opportunity for me as bishop to speak to all of the priests regarding the challenges we face, the direction we hope to take, and the progress we have made over the past year. The priests ask questions and raise issues that I try to address as we work together to shepherd the people of God in our diocese.
At this year’s assembly, one area of discussion was the Annual Catholic Appeal (ACA). As you know, the ACA has moved from the winter to the fall, a change that occurred after consultation with the Council of Priests. For the last nine years, the Diocese of Spokane has received just over three million dollars from the Catholic Extension Society to help support the essential ministries of our local church. This generous assistance was greatly appreciated, but shortly after my arrival as bishop, I was informed that they could no longer help us. Attending the Catholic Extension breakfast during the annual November Bishops’ meeting in Baltimore in 2015, I quickly became aware that there were many other dioceses in our country that had financial challenges greater than our own local church.
As the bishop and priests called to serve you, God's people, in Eastern Washington, our primary work continues to be spiritual. However, we must attend to the temporal realities that allow the much-needed ministries to continue. I ask that all of us (bishops, priests, deacons, and laity) respond generously to the ACA. I know we are often asked to give to many worthy causes, but the Gospel calls each of us to preach the Good News. The ministries funded by the ACA help us respond to the mandate of Jesus Christ. A guiding principle for generosity in our Church has always been “Not equal gift but equal sacrifice.” Trusting in God’s providential love and Mary’s intercession, I pray that we will all support the ACA. This year’s theme “One Family, Many Gifts” describes what I have found to be true since becoming your bishop.