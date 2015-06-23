by Bishop Thomas Daly

In early September, the priests (diocesan and Religious) who serve the parishes of Eastern Washington gather together in what is called the “Presbyteral Assembly.” The two-and-a-half days spent together combine prayer, study, discussion, and fraternity. It is an opportunity for me as bishop to speak to all of the priests regarding the challenges we face, the direction we hope to take, and the progress we have made over the past year. The priests ask questions and raise issues that I try to address as we work together to shepherd the people of God in our diocese.



At this year’s assembly, one area of discussion was the Annual Catholic Appeal (ACA). As you know, the ACA has moved from the winter to the fall, a change that occurred after consultation with the Council of Priests. For the last nine years, the Diocese of Spokane has received just over three million dollars from the Catholic Extension Society to help support the essential ministries of our local church. This generous assistance was greatly appreciated, but shortly after my arrival as bishop, I was informed that they could no longer help us. Attending the Catholic Extension breakfast during the annual November Bishops’ meeting in Baltimore in 2015, I quickly became aware that there were many other dioceses in our country that had financial challenges greater than our own local church.



As the bishop and priests called to serve you, God's people, in Eastern Washington, our primary work continues to be spiritual. However, we must attend to the temporal realities that allow the much-needed ministries to continue. I ask that all of us (bishops, priests, deacons, and laity) respond generously to the ACA. I know we are often asked to give to many worthy causes, but the Gospel calls each of us to preach the Good News. The ministries funded by the ACA help us respond to the mandate of Jesus Christ. A guiding principle for generosity in our Church has always been “Not equal gift but equal sacrifice.” Trusting in God’s providential love and Mary’s intercession, I pray that we will all support the ACA. This year’s theme “One Family, Many Gifts” describes what I have found to be true since becoming your bishop.



Del Obisbo Daly

Aprincipios de septiembre, los sacerdotes (diocesanos y religiosos) que sirven a las parroquias del Este de Washington se reunieron en lo que se conoce como la “Asamblea Presbiteral”.Los dos días y medio que pasamos juntos combinaron la oración, el estudio, el dialogo y la fraternidad . Es una oportunidad para mí como obispo de hablar con todos los sacerdotes sobre los desafíos que enfrentamos, la dirección que esperamos tomar y los avances que hemos hecho durante el año pasado. Los sacerdotes hacen preguntas y plantean problemas que trato de abordar mientras trabajamos juntos para pastorear al pueblo de Dios en nuestra diócesis.En la asamblea de este año, una de las áreas de conversación fue la Campaña Anual Católica (ACA). Como ustedes saben, ACA ha sido movida del invierno al otoño, un cambio que ocurrió después de consultar con el Consejo de Sacerdotes. Durante los últimos nueve años, la Diócesis de Spokane ha recibido poco más de tres millones de dólares de la Catholic Extension Society para ayudar a apoyar los ministerios esenciales de nuestra iglesia local. Esta generosa ayuda fue muy apreciada, pero poco después de mi llegada como obispo, me informaron que ya no podían ayudarnos. Al asistir al desayuno de Catholic Extension durante la reunión anual de los obispos de noviembre en Baltimore en 2015, rápidamente me di cuenta de que había muchas otras diócesis en nuestro país que tenían problemas financieros mayores que nuestra propia iglesia local.Como el obispo y los sacerdotes llamados a servirles a ustedes, el pueblo de Dios, en el Este de Washington, nuestro trabajo principal sigue siendo espiritual. Sin embargo, debemos atender a las realidades temporales que permiten que los ministerios tan necesarios continúen. Pido que todos nosotros (obispos, sacerdotes, diáconos y laicos) respondamos generosamente a ACA. Sé que a menudo se nos pide que demos a muchas causas dignas, pero el Evangelio nos llama a predicar la Buena Nueva. Los ministerios financiados por ACA nos ayudan a responder al mandato de Jesucristo. Un principio rector de la generosidad en nuestra Iglesia siempre ha sido “no se trata de dar el mismo regalo sino de nos requiera el mismo sacrificio”. Confiando en el amor providencial de Dios y en la intercesión de María, oro para que todos apoyemos a ACA. El tema de este año “Una familia, muchos regalos” describe lo que he podido comprobar como cierto desde que me convertí en su obispo.