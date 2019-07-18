Sister Lorraine Forster (Incarnata), FSPA celebrates Diamond Jubilee

by Jen Pick, Office of Communications - Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration
La Crosse, Wisconsin – A Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration with ties to your area is celebrating her Diamond Jubilee, marking 75 years of vowed religious life.
Sister Lorraine Forster (Incarnata) was born in Durand, Wisconsin. She earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry with a minor in Latin and mathematics and a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. Sister Lorraine began her ministry in education as a middle school teacher in Carroll, Iowa, and Wausau and La Crosse, Wisconsin. She then went on to teach chemistry, Latin and other related subjects in high schools including St. Angela Academy and Kuemper in Carroll, St. Mary’s in Guttenberg, Iowa, Holy Rosary in Bozeman, Montana, St. Francis in Provo, Utah, Marycliff High in Spokane, Washington, and Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sister Lorraine also ministered as aspirant mistress at St. Mary’s Academy in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. After retiring from teaching for 29 years at Bishop Gorman, Sister Lorraine continued there as a tutor and assisted in the library. In 2009, she began volunteering as a substitute teacher at St. Anne and St. Christopher Catholic schools in Las Vegas and continued tutoring Latin. Sister Lorraine served as a religious education teacher at St. Anne’s parish for another four years until she formally retired. In 2018, she made St. Rose Convent, in La Crosse, her home.
A jubilee celebration was held at St. Rose Convent on April 26.
