For a Synodal Church Announcement

Our Holy Father, Pope Francis, has initiated a worldwide consultation process entitled: “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission.” A synod is a gathering of laity and clergy to discuss particular issues under the guidance of the Holy Spirit. All of us, by virtue of our baptism, are called to listen to the promptings of the Holy Spirit as we travel through this life with the goal of eternal happiness in the life that is to come. The pope’s goal of this worldwide synodal process is to give the entire People of God the opportunity to share insights, hopes and dreams for the future of the Church.
Bishop Daly will inaugurate the process for eastern Washington by offering a special Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes on Sunday, October 17th. In the months which follow, the faithful of our diocese will be given opportunities to discern together the future of our Church. The bishop encourages parishioners to invoke the prayers of Our Lady of Lourdes, patroness of the Diocese of Spokane, as we humbly seek to discern the will of the Holy Spirit.