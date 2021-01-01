Fire at St. Charles Catholic School and Parish

Overnight, a fire destroyed part of St. Charles School and Parish rectory in north Spokane. At this time, information on the building's status is limited, and we ask for your patience. Thanks to the quick response from the Spokane Police and Fire Departments, everyone is safe. While the fire department investigates and the damages are being assessed, the school has begun planning for the next steps to continue education for their students. Please keep the pastor, principal, staff, students, and school community in your prayers.